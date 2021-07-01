Djokovic Dispatches Anderson to Enter 3rd round at Wimbledon

Anderson committed three double faults to Djokovic's one.



Djokovic is eyeing a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles, a feat that only Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg and Pete Sampras have achieved previously.



In another match, seventh-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini scored a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Guido Pella of Argentina in two hours and 16 minutes to advance to the second round. The 25-year-old Berrettini smashed 20 aces.



"[My confidence was] definitely something that helped me today when things got a little bit complicated," said Berrettini.



Also winning was Kei Nishikori, who became only the 12th active player to record 100 Grand Slam match wins after he defeated Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to enter the second round.



However, 20th seed Aslan Karatsev, a rising start from Russia, crashed out in the first round after he lost to Jeremy Chardy 7-6(4), 7-6(6), 6-3.