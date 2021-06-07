Naomi Pulls Out of Berlin Event, Question Mark Over Wimbledon  

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, who controversially exited the French Open citing mental health issues, has also withdrawn from the Berlin WTA grass-court tournament beginning 14 June.

Tournament organisers said on Monday that Naomi, who had pulled out exactly a week ago from Roland Garros, had informed them that she would not feature in the Berlin tournament.

The Japanese, winner of three Grand Slam titles, has not made it clear when she would like to get back on court. With the Wimbledon set to commence on 28 June and the Tokyo Olympics beginning on 23 July, the Berlin tournament would have been the ideal preparation for the grass-court major and the Olympics.