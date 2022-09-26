Tiafoe Overcomes Tsitsipas to Capture Maiden Laver Cup Title for Team World

"I don't want to talk too much because I want the party to begin very soon. But I want to thank my players. They brought energy, belief and intensity. I want to especially thank my brother Patrick, my right hand," McEnroe said during the trophy ceremony.

In front of an electric crowd at the O2, Tiafoe saved four match points in the second-set tie-break as he produced moments of magic at the crucial moments to triumph after one hour and 46 minutes.

The American's victory sparked scenes of celebration on the bench, with his teammates running onto court to embrace the World No 19, who collapsed to the floor in delight.

"It is an unbelievable feeling. Our captain Jonny Mac was tired of losing saying we needed to get it done this year on his fifth try. All week leading up I kept saying this was our year. The guys showed up," Tiafoe said in his on-court interview.