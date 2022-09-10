Injured Rohan Bopanna Pulls Out of India’s Davis Cup Tie Against Norway

Experienced Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna pulled out of the Davis Cup 2022 tournament due to a knee injury on Saturday.
(Photo: IANS)
Ahead of the Davis Cup 2022 World Group I tie against Norway, the Indian tennis team on Saturday suffered a major blow after its most experienced player Rohan Bopanna pulled out due to knee inflammation.
The 42-year-old took to social media to inform that he was advised an indefinite rest before starting to compete again.
"I have had to make a tough call this week against my constant love and devotion towards representing the country and withdraw from the Davis Cup team against Norway," Bopanna said in a tweet.
"I have an inflammation on my knee and have been advised to rest it before I start competing again," he added.
The Indian team for the Davis Cup tie against Norway on 16 and 17 September was announced in July.
Apart from Bopanna, India's highest-ranked men's singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri and Mukund Sasikumar were the other five players selected for the tie.
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is yet to announce Bopanna's replacement for the Norway tie.
However, the 2017 French Open mixed doubles champion made first-round exits in both men's and mixed doubles competitions at the US Open 2022.
Veteran Bopanna has been a vital cog in India's Davis Cup set-up over the years. He has featured in 18 seasons for India, which is the third most among Indians. Leander Paes played in 30 Davis Cup seasons for India while Anand Amritraj featured in 19.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)