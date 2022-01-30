Nadal Stages The Ultimate Comeback to Beat Medvedev and Win 2022 Australian Open

In a match that lasted over five hours, the Russian bagged the first two sets, winning the first 6-2. Nadal fought back in the second and managed to take it to a tiebreak, but a few errors from his racquet meant Daniil bagged it at 7-5.

While that may have seemed like the beginning of the end of the match, the 35-year-old extracted a second wind like not many seen in modern sport and won the next two sets 6-4 and 6-4.

The partisan crowd at the Rod Laver Arena, cheering each of Nadal's points, unnerved Medvedev who was visibly disturbed and even shared a few words with the umpire during a break between points.

Nadal broke serve early in the fifth set and it was in the 10th game that he was leading 5-4 on serve. He took a 30-0 lead, fired a shot wide and the score went to 30-15 before a double fault saw the score tick to 30-30. Medvedev moved closer to the net on the next point and closed the point to take a 40-30 lead. A Nadal return landed into the net and the Russian had the break back.

5-5 in the fifth set.

The 11th game had another break of serve but not before Medvedev fought off a few break points first. And then once again, Nadal was serving for the match, and the title.

The 12th saw Nadal take an early 30-0 lead and an ace got him to 40-0. It was his third ace of the match.

Three. Championship. Points.

And he closed it right there.

A 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win for the 21-time Grand Slam Champion - Rafael Nadal.