Bopanna, Sharan Granted Additional Funding to Train for Olympics

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Monday cleared the funding for India's doubles tennis star Rohan Bopanna, his coach and physio for 11 tournaments under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Bopanna, who has already received Rs 1.24 crore through the current Olympic cycle, will be further granted an amount of Rs 27.61 lakh for participating in 11 tournaments between January and June this year.

A semi-finalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Bopanna will be accompanied by coach Scott Davidoff and physio Gaurang Shukla. The star athlete is currently placed at 39 in the ATP doubles rankings.