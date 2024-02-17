Bengaluru Open: Sumit Nagal Storms Into Singles Semifinals; Ramkumar Ousted

India’s Sumit Nagal stayed on course for a back-to-back ATP Challenger crown as he got the better of Adam Walton in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open 2024 being played at the KSLTA Tennis Stadium on Friday.

The second-seeded Indian star, who broke into the world top-100 after a title triumph in Chennai last week, was tested by Walton in the opening set but kept his composure under pressure to register a 7-5, 6-2 win and set up a semifinal clash against 7th seed Stephano Napolitano of Italy. Napolitano defeated Tunisia’s Moez Echargui 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in the other quarterfinal.