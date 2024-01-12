Australian Open: Sumit Nagal Enters Grand Slam Main Draw After 3 Years

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal made his way through to the Australian Open men’s singles main draw after beating Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-4 in the final round of the qualifiers, on Friday (12 January).

Nagal, currently 139th in the singles world ranking, entered the main round of a Grand Slam event for the first time since 2021, marking his fourth overall grand slam main draw appearance.