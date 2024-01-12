Australian Open: Sumit Nagal Enters Grand Slam Main Draw After 3 Years

Australian Open: Sumit Nagal entered the main draw.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal made his way through to the Australian Open men’s singles main draw after beating Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-4 in the final round of the qualifiers, on Friday (12 January).
Nagal, currently 139th in the singles world ranking, entered the main round of a Grand Slam event for the first time since 2021, marking his fourth overall grand slam main draw appearance.
At 2020 US Open main draw, Nagal won his opening round match against Bradley Klahn, becoming first Indian since Somdev Devvarman (2013 US Open) to win a singles match in the main draw of a Grand Slam. However, he was defeated by eventual champion Dominic Thiem in the second round.
Nagal's last appearance in the main draw took place at the Australian Open in 2021, where he faced an opening-round defeat with a scoreline of 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)