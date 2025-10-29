Team BB Racing Triumphs At Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Opener

advertisement
The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 roared to an electrifying start as Round 1 concluded at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune with home team BB Racing emerged as the overall winner of the night. The opening race weekend of the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league delivered non-stop thrills and intense racing action, as packed stadium with thousands of spectators witnessed global and Indian riders battle it out under the lights.
The season opener saw BB Racing Team take the top spot in the team standings, setting the tone for a fiercely competitive season ahead. In the 450cc International Class, Matt Moss (Australia) of BigRock Motorsports powered through a challenging track layout to secure the win aboard the Kawasaki, while Hunter Schlosser (USA) representing BB Racing impressed the crowd in the 250cc International Class riding the Honda, showcasing impeccable control and speed. The 250cc India-Asia Mix category saw Ben Hallgren (Thailand) of Gujarat Trailblazers take the chequered flag in front of a roaring crowd on his KTM.
Echoing this sentiment, former World Champion Jordi Tixier , BB Racing, said, “It’s not easy to grow in this sport. It takes years of learning and refining your technique. What ISRL is doing for Indian riders is incredible because it is fast tracking the learning curve. The key is to learn to ride safe, keep improving, and build that base young. That’s how you create champions.”
Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder, ISRL, added: “The incredible turnout of over 10,500 + fans, engaging with riders and teams at the Reise Moto Fan Park, shows how strongly the sport is resonating with audiences. India is no longer just a spectator, it’s emerging as a serious contender in global motorsports. Our vision has always been to build a platform that nurtures young riders, inspires the next generation, and puts India firmly on the global Supercross map. ISRL isn’t just about racing, it’s about community, culture, and bringing families together under one roof to celebrate the spirit of sport.”
The action now shifts to Hyderabad for Round 2, scheduled on December 6–7, 2025, followed by the grand finale in Kozhikode, Kerala, on December 20–21, 2025.