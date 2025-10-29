Mansukh Mandaviya Applauds ISRL For Promoting India As Motorsports' Global Hub

advertisement
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya extended his wishes to the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) ahead of the commencement of its much-anticipated second season, commending the initiative as a powerful representation of India’s growing stature in global motorsports.
Sharing how India is progressing with renewed enthusiasm, self-confidence, and a new vision, Mansukh Mandaviya applauded the Indian Supercross Racing League.
Emphasizing ISRL’s role in nurturing India’s motorsports potential, Shri Mandaviya said, “The first season of ISRL proved that India is ready to compete at par with global talent in high-performance sports like motorsports. The second edition promises nothing less. This is not just an event; ISRL is symbolic of India’s global Motor-sporting ambition. I strongly believe ISRL will take Indian motorsports to new heights and inspire the youth that with true passion and the right direction, no goal is impossible.”
Sporting events like ISRL are helping kindle the spirit of adventure, innovation, and confidence in young Indian talent and more importantly, furthering the cause of building a robust multi-sport ecosystem and infrastructure in the country.
Defending champions BigRock Motorsports return with their trademark flair, led by multiple-time national champion CS Santosh. They’ll face fierce challenges from BB Racing, led by Atul Chordia and Gujarat Trailblazers, a team powered by the entrepreneurial drive of Dhrumil Patel. Making their mark this season are Reise TroqRacers, Tricolor KTM- a historic collaboration between Tricolor Motorsports and KTM Racing and the newest entrant, Indewheelers Motorsports, representing Pune’s proud racing legacy.
Season 2 Calendar
Pune – October 25 & 26, 2025 – Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi
Hyderabad – December 6 & 7, 2025 – Gachibowli Stadium
Kozhikode (Grand Finale) – December 20 & 21, 2025 – EMS Corporation Stadium