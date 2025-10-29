Mansukh Mandaviya Applauds ISRL For Promoting India As Motorsports' Global Hub

Emphasizing ISRL’s role in nurturing India’s motorsports potential, Shri Mandaviya said, “The first season of ISRL proved that India is ready to compete at par with global talent in high-performance sports like motorsports. The second edition promises nothing less. This is not just an event; ISRL is symbolic of India’s global Motor-sporting ambition. I strongly believe ISRL will take Indian motorsports to new heights and inspire the youth that with true passion and the right direction, no goal is impossible.”

Sporting events like ISRL are helping kindle the spirit of adventure, innovation, and confidence in young Indian talent and more importantly, furthering the cause of building a robust multi-sport ecosystem and infrastructure in the country.