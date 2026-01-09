Tata Steel Chess India: Nihal Sarin Crowned Rapid Champion, Anand Finishes 2nd

Round 8 further shaped the standings. Praggnanandhaa surprised Anand with the Alekhine Defence, but early simplifications led to a draw. Nihal showed excellent defensive precision to overcome Wesley So’s sacrificial attempt. Murzin continued his recovery by defeating Aravindh, while Arjun Erigaisi punished an unnecessary exchange sacrifice by Niemann. In the Women’s section, Divya Deshmukh was the sole winner of the round, defeating Vaishali after turning sustained pressure into a decisive advantage. With one round remaining, Lagno had already secured first place, leading by an unassailable margin.

The final round confirmed the standings. Nihal’s draw against Anand secured the Open title, while Vaishali closed her campaign with a win over Nana Dzagnidze. In the Women’s section, Kateryna Lagno finished first, Aleksandra Goryachkina claimed second, and Nana Dzagnidze took third, with Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh tied on 4.5 points.

Nihal dedicated his tournament victory to his maternal grandfather who taught him chess. His grandfather passed away yesterday.