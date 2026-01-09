Tata Steel Chess India: Nihal Sarin Crowned Rapid Champion, Anand Finishes 2nd

advertisement
The Tata Steel Chess India Rapid concluded with two deserving champions, as Nihal Sarin clinched the Open title while Kateryna Lagno emerged victorious in the Women’s section after a commanding performance. Nihal sealed the Open title in Round 9 with a calm draw against Viswanathan Anand, The result confirmed Nihal’s first-place finish, with Anand taking second and Arjun Erigaisi completing the podium.
Earlier in Round 7, Volodar Murzin scored his first win of the event by converting a material advantage against Wei Yi. Vidit Gujrathi held Anand to a draw despite enjoying an extra pawn, while Hans Niemann capitalised on inaccuracies in a double bishop endgame to defeat Aravindh Chithambaram.
Round 8 further shaped the standings. Praggnanandhaa surprised Anand with the Alekhine Defence, but early simplifications led to a draw. Nihal showed excellent defensive precision to overcome Wesley So’s sacrificial attempt. Murzin continued his recovery by defeating Aravindh, while Arjun Erigaisi punished an unnecessary exchange sacrifice by Niemann. In the Women’s section, Divya Deshmukh was the sole winner of the round, defeating Vaishali after turning sustained pressure into a decisive advantage. With one round remaining, Lagno had already secured first place, leading by an unassailable margin.
The final round confirmed the standings. Nihal’s draw against Anand secured the Open title, while Vaishali closed her campaign with a win over Nana Dzagnidze. In the Women’s section, Kateryna Lagno finished first, Aleksandra Goryachkina claimed second, and Nana Dzagnidze took third, with Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh tied on 4.5 points.
Nihal dedicated his tournament victory to his maternal grandfather who taught him chess. His grandfather passed away yesterday.
Open:
1. Nihal Sarin — 6.5
2. Viswanathan Anand — 6
3. Arjun Erigaisi — 5
4. Wesley So — 5
5. Hans Niemann — 5
6. R Praggnanandhaa — 4.5
7. Vidit Gujrathi — 4.5
8. Wei Yi — 3.5
9. Volodar Murzin — 3.5
10. Aravindh Chithambaram — 1.5
Women's:
1. Kateryna Lagno — 6.5
2. Aleksandra Goryachikna — 5
3. Divya Deshmukh — 4.5
4. Harika Dronavalli — 4.5
5. Vaishali R — 4.5
6. Nana Dzagnidze — 4.5
7. Carissa Yip — 4.5
8. Stavroula Tsolakidou — 4
9. Vantika Agarwal — 3.5
10. Rakshitta Ravi — 3.5