Yet to Receive COVID-19 Test Report, Just Told I’m Positive: Saina

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has said that she has not yet received the COVID-19 test report but had only been informed by the authorities about her positive report for the novel virus.
Saina took to Twitter to say that the report is due in five hours.
"I still didn't receive the covid test report from yesterday it's very confusing and today just before the warm up for the match they tell me to got to hospital in bangkok ... saying that I m positive ..according to rules the report should come in 5 hours.. @bwfmedia," Nehwal tweeted.
Earlier, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy were forced to withdraw from the Thailand Open in Bangkok after testing positive for COVID-19, the Badminton Association of India confirmed on Tuesday.
Both players have been isolated in hospital for at least 10 days. Reports suggest, Saina’s husband and fellow Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has also been taken to the hospital but his report status is yet to be confirmed.
Saina last participated in the All England Open in March last year and Tuesday's game was supposed to be her first since the outbreak of coronavirus.
“We are constantly in touch with the BWF as well as the organisers and our team management and players. These are unprecedented times but BWF is doing everything to ensure full support to our players including their safety,” Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Ajay Singhania said.
“According to the guidelines and safety norms, these three players will not be participating in the tournament. However, all other players have been allowed to participate but they have to play without the presence of coaches and support staff as per the safety protocols,” Singhania added.
This is the second time Saina has caught coronavirus, having recovered from it only a few weeks ago.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined