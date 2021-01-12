Yet to Receive COVID-19 Test Report, Just Told I’m Positive: Saina

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has said that she has not yet received the COVID-19 test report but had only been informed by the authorities about her positive report for the novel virus.

Saina took to Twitter to say that the report is due in five hours.

"I still didn't receive the covid test report from yesterday it's very confusing and today just before the warm up for the match they tell me to got to hospital in bangkok ... saying that I m positive ..according to rules the report should come in 5 hours.. @bwfmedia," Nehwal tweeted.