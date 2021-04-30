Sunil Chhetri Hands Over Twitter Account to ‘Real-Life Captains’

The Indian national football team captain, Sunil Chhetri, on Friday said that he is giving his Twitter account access to 'real-life captains' so that they could share critical information for COVID-19 patients.

In a 57-second video posted on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website, the striker, who is also the Bengaluru FC captain, said, "There are some real-life captains who are doing some extraordinary and phenomenal work (in the battle against the pandemic). They give me hope and a lot of motivation, and I want to join them."