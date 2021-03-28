‘Saina’ Movie Strays Much From Facts of Nehwal’s Champion Journey

As a journalist, I had seen her go through the same emotions back in 2013-14 when she was looking to get back to her best after an injury and Sindhu had surprised everyone by becoming India’s first female singles player to win a world championship bronze in 2013.

Saina had made it a point to assert her supremacy in the only edition of the Indian Badminton League by beating Sindhu and later spoke about how the headlines in the paper before that match had motivated her.

It was this hunger, to be the best, that had also seen her beat Sindhu in two senior nationals after a career-threatening injury. And that scene in the movie was probably the perfect way to show what winning meant to Saina.

But well begun is just half done and the rest of the movie probably proves why it is so.

Given the fact that ‘Saina’ is a Bollywood movie, one definitely expects the director to take cinematic liberties ‘to make things interesting’. But twisting facts isn’t really the ideal way to do that.