Ronaldo Removes Coke Bottles, Brand’s Value Falls $4 Billion

The dip in value happened within half an hour.

Ronaldo has been quite vocal in his support for healthy diet and is known to admonish his son when he finds him eating food referred to as junk.

"Occasionally my son drinks Coca-Cola or Fanta and eats crisps and he knows I don't like that," Ronaldo has said in the past.

A day after causing the mayhem on stock market, Ronaldo powered his Iberian nation to a 3-0 win over Hungary with a brace.

He also built his legend further by becoming the top-scorer in European Championship history with 11 goals.