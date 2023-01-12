Tennis Players and Fans Congratulate Naomi Osaka on Her Pregnancy

Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka announces she will miss the 2023 season with the news of her pregnancy.
Photo:Twitter- @naomiosaka
Four time Grand Slam winner and former world number one, Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy through her social media handles on Wednesday, 11 January.
The tennis star stated that she will be missing the 2023 season, but has also confirmed that she is planning to return to the sport in 2024.
Current world number 7, United States of America's Coco Gauff also congratulated Osaka, while 18-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova tweeted "Congratulations!!! Wish you only the best :) xo."
Notably, Osaka announced her withdrawal from 2023 Australian Open only a few days ago, without mentioning any reason. It led to rumours of the tennis star walking away from the game, but Osaka's fans can now heave a sigh of relief following her pregnancy announcement.
