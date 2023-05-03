IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Asked About Retirement Again, Here's His Savage Reply

The question of whether this is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final Indian Premier League (IPL) season, has been a hot topic of discussion since the commencement of the 2023 edition. The CSK skipper is again making headlines with another iconic statement made by him, before the start of the clash between LSG and CSK, in this regard.

During the toss between Dhoni's CSK and Lucknow Super Giants for an IPL 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, popular commentator Danny Morrison asked whether the former India captain Dhoni is enjoying the fans' support in his farewell year, to which Dhoni came up with an epic reply.

The presenter asked, "This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?", to which Dhoni befittingly replied, “You have decided it’s my last.” This has left the fans with a hope that their favourite cricket star will be coming back next year.