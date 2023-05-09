IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Seals Another Last Ball Win For KKR, Twitter Celebrates

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their fifth victory of the season, against Punjab Kings on Monday, at Eden Gardens. The team won by five wickets, chasing down Punjab's target of 180 runs. While Punjab was at the score of 139/7 at 17.2 overs, a 40-run stand in the last 3 overs by tail-enders Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar managed to get their score to 179/7, which Kolkata managed to chase in a last-ball ending.

Nitish Rana played a captain’s knock and scored a brilliant half-century leading the batting side for Kolkata. KKR were three down at the score of 115 in 13.4 overs when Andre Russell came out to bat alongside Nitish Rana. However, Nitish had to depart soon and the responsibility fell on the shoulders of Russell and Rinku Singh.

The two made sure not to disappoint their team and fans as they took the total to 178, before Russell was run out after scoring 42 runs off 23 balls. 2 runs were required off the last ball when Rinku took the baton in his hands and hit the ball for a four, thus winning the game for Kolkata.