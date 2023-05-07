IPL 2023: Gujarat Become the First Team to Secure 16 Points, Fans Rejoice

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs to become the first team to bag 16 points in IPL 2023. After being put to bat first by Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans scored 227 runs and lost only 2 wickets, while Lucknow scored 171/7 in response, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This is Gujarat’s fifth victory in the last six games. The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha led the charge for the defending champions, combining to score 175 runs.

Shubman Gill played an impressive knock of 94* runs off just 51 balls. His knock included 2 fours and 7 sixes. It was a fruitful day at the office for Wriddhiman Saha too, as he scored 81 runs off 43 balls, with 10 fours and 4 sixes.