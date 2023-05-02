IPL 2023: Twitter Celebrates as Delhi bt Pandya's Gujarat in Last-Ball Thriller

A thriller of a match took place at the Narendra Modi International Stadium between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals won the last-ball drama by 5 runs beating Gujarat.

Opting to bat first, Delhi scored 130/8, which couldn’t be chased by Gujarat as the team could only put 125/6 on the board by the end of the match.

Delhi lost early wickets as they were 5 down even before the end of 5 overs but a match-saving knock of 51 by Aman Khan helped them cross the 100-run mark and present a target of 131 runs.