Twitter Lauds Hardik’s 14-Ball 37 as MI Pile 78 in Last 5 Overs

Hardik Pandya smashed 5 sixes in the last 3 overs of the MI innings as Mumbai Indians made 55 runs in 18 balls.

Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya smashed 37 runs off 14 balls at a strike rate of 264 as his team smashed 92 runs in the last six and 78 in the last 5 overs of their innings against the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

After being rested for two games, Hardik came back into the playing XI and came into bat in the 17th over. Along with the left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan, Pandya took the mantle into his own hands, as he smashed 5 sixes in his 14-ball knock.

Twitter lauded Pandya’s six-hitting ability and his consistency with it as whenever Mumbai Indians lose a couple of wickets more coming into the last 5-6 overs.

Netizens also appreciated the depth in the MI batting line-up, saying that it is scary when on a day Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard get out without scoring, they still reach 200.