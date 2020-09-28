‘Good Move’: Twitter Reacts to RCB Dropping Steyn, Umesh Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore made three changes for their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, 28 September. Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, and Gurkeerat Singh Mann replaced Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav.

After MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said the team had wanted to anyway bat first and was choosing to field two leg-spinners in the game.

Fast bowler Yadav had returned with figures of 0/48 and 0/35 in their first two matches of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, respectively. Steyn had picked up one wicket for 33 runs in their campaign opener but leaked 57 runs without a scalp in the next match.