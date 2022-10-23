India vs Pak T20 WC: Rohit Sharma's Emotions During National Anthem Wins Hearts

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup is now underway with India electing to put Pakistan into bat first at the MCG in Melbourne.

But even before the first ball was bowled, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's emotions during the national anthem had fans feeling all the feels.

As is customary, both squads lined up for the national anthem before the start of play and the broadcaster showed the Indian line-up as the MCG joined them in singing Jana Gana Mana. At the end, the camera stayed with Rohit Sharma who closed his eyes and seemed to be controlling his emotions.

Sharma is captaining India in his first ICC tournament since being named the full-time Indian skipper.