CWG 2022: Indian Women's Lawn Bowls Team Wins Historic Gold Medal

Understanding Lawn Bowls

Lawn Bowls is played in three formats essentially -- singles, doubles and fours, depending on the number of individuals pitted against each other.

The player/team which manages to place its bowls closer to the stationary target, called 'The Jack', are awarded the points.

The bowls needed to be rolled on the floor from a distance.

In the fours, or four-player, format, each team gets eight throws, or rolls, from one 'end'. One 'end' means completion of one round.

One teams has to throw the bowls from 18 ends to complete the match and it happens in a circular manner.

The team with more points after 18 ends of throws will take the contest.

How Are Points Awarded?

The number of points awarded is determined by the number of bowls a team has managed to place closer to the 'Jack' compared to its opponent.

For example: If team A places two bowls closer to 'the Jack' compared to team B's closest bowls, it will win two points for the end.

In case team A had managed to place three bowls closer to the target than team B's closest bowl, it would have been awarded three points.