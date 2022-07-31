CWG 2022: PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Celebrate Jeremy Lalrinnunga CWG Gold

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022: PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Celebrate Jeremy Lalrinnunga CWG Gold

This is India's second gold in Birmingham as Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins Gold in Men's 67kg finals.
Prajakta Bhawsar
Sports Buzz
Published:

Indian Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga at CWG 2022.

|

(Photo Courtesy: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga at CWG 2022.</p></div>

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Jeremy Lalrinnunga won India's second gold medal by setting a CWG record in the men's 67kg weightlifting final. 

The 19-year-old lifted 136kg in his first snatch effort and bettered it by successfully attempting 140kgs in his next try. He followed that up with an insane lift of 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk division, finishing with 300 kg (a CWG record), and winning India its fifth medal of the CWG 2022.

For Jeremy, it was not a easy event because he first experienced cramps and is now perhaps suffering from an elbow injury. His efforts were not in vain, though, as the youngster lifted 300 kg (140 + 160) to give India a second gold medal at the CWG 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, as well as the sports fraternity, also posted their congratulatory tweets:

