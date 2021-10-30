Babar's Mother Was on Ventilator as He Led Pakistan Against India, Says Father

Babar Azam's father has posted a big message on his Instagram account saying that the Pakistan captain played all three World Cup games "in severe distress".



"Now my nation should know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory of all three. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator. Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don't want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is the grace of God that he is fine now," wrote Azam Siddiqui along with the family picture.