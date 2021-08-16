India vs England 2nd Test, Day 5: Top Moments of the Day

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared a a 77-run partnership for the ninth wicket.
The Indian tail started wagging and, to the frustration of the England team, took India's lead to over 270 on the final day of the second Test match between India and England at Lord's.
Team India declared their innings at 298/8, with a 271-run lead, thanks to an 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Jasprit Bumrah (34*) and Mohammed Shami (56*), setting England a target of 272 runs, which they have to chase down in 60 overs.
After India lost Rishabh Pant (22) and Ishant Sharma (16) within the first eight overs of the day, Bumrah and Shami, both brought up their career best scores to put India in a comfortable and dominant position.
What will give India hope is that only thrice before a score of 200+ has been chased down at Lord's in the fourth innings. The last time it happened was in 2004.
The duo started their innings scoring runs all over the park with some unconventional batting and delighted the Indian dressing room and fans in the stands.
With every run scored, the two batsmen grew in confidence, and so did captain Virat Kohli, who was cheering them on from the historic Lord's balcony. However, England, who went on the defensive and failed to attack the two tailenders, felt the pressure rising.
However, the two took some to get going.
Jasprit Bumrah was involved in a heated exchange with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and bowler Mark Wood.
The England bowlers decided to give Jasprit Bumrah a taste of his own medicine and bowled a barrage of bouncers at him. A smiling Bumrah seemed to be expecting it, having bowled a few short ones at an upset Anderson on Sunday night. Nonetheless, he kept swinging his bat wildly at everything he got.
Bumrah got involved in a heated verbal exchange with Jos Buttler, with skipper Joe Root watching and smiling along from the sides. That altercation, though, got him all fired up, and he hit Wood to the boundary with a wild flash on the very first ball after the argument. Wood answered back with a fiery bouncer, which hit Bumrah on the side of the grill of his helmet. The ball went to the third man, but Bumrah refused to run. However, the play was stopped for a helmet check and a mandatory concussion test.
By the time the two players brought up 250 on the board for India, they were looking calm, confident and relaxed and even played some classical cover drives and defensive shots.
Twice, Shami chipped the ball to mid-wicket, and twice, the ball flew over Jonny Bairstow to reach deep square leg. Bumrah was lucky to survive as he edged the ball bowled by Moeen Ali to captain Root fielding at the slips. However, the ball just brushed Root's fingertips on its way down.
Soon, the duo brought up their 50-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Shami, now comfortable in his 30s, smashed Ali to deep mid-on. By this time, both the batters were looking in the zone, deciding which deliveries to play at and which ones to let go of.
Shami decided to go after Ali, bludgeoning him for a four at cow corner and then brought up his second Test fifty with a monstrous blow for six. By this time, the England fielders' heads and shoulders had stopped low.
The Indian team gave Shami and Bumrah a well-deserved standing ovation when they walked back to the pavilion at lunch after having put India in a strong position with a 259-run lead.
With Rishabh Pant at the crease, the fans were expecting some fireworks. Instead, all they got to witness was just one glorious boundary. The left-hander danced down the track and smashed James Anderson to the covers for four as if he were some spinner.
Just four balls later, Pant was walking back to the pavilion after scoring 22. Going for a forward-defensive shot, he nicked the ball to the keeper, adding just eight runs to his overnight score of 14. With that, India lost its last established batsman.
As Mohammed Shami struggled against Mark Woods' pace and bounce, Ishant Sharma hit two boundaries and took his score to 16. He failed to read a slow off-cutter by Ollie Robinson and was given out leg-before wicket. However, with three reviews still left with India, Sharma decided to go for it in an apparent tactical move. Unfortunately, it just delayed the inevitable as the replays showed the ball would have hit the middle stump.
