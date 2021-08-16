India vs England 2nd Test, Day 5: Top Moments of the Day

The Indian tail started wagging and, to the frustration of the England team, took India's lead to over 270 on the final day of the second Test match between India and England at Lord's.

Team India declared their innings at 298/8, with a 271-run lead, thanks to an 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Jasprit Bumrah (34*) and Mohammed Shami (56*), setting England a target of 272 runs, which they have to chase down in 60 overs.

After India lost Rishabh Pant (22) and Ishant Sharma (16) within the first eight overs of the day, Bumrah and Shami, both brought up their career best scores to put India in a comfortable and dominant position.

What will give India hope is that only thrice before a score of 200+ has been chased down at Lord's in the fourth innings. The last time it happened was in 2004.