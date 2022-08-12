Shakib Withdraws From Sponsorship Deal With Betwinner After BCB Ultimatum

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to withdraw from his controversial sponsorship deal with a company named Betwinner News, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said on Thursday.

Shakib's decision came shortly after Nazmul Hassan, the BCB president, had stated that the star cricketer would never play for Bangladesh again if he did not end his "affiliation with a betting company".

According to Yunus, the all-rounder informed the BCB of his decision in a letter on Thursday evening.