Second Test, Day Three: Root, Bairstow Dominate First Session, Frustrate India

The wicket-less first session belonged to England and turned out to be an extremely frustrating one for India. Root continued his good form and reached his half-century from 82 balls. He is currently on 89 not out, and is just 11 runs away from his second century of the series.

He found good support in Bairstow, who was impressive and looked very organised at the crease. He brought up his 22nd fifty with a single towards deep square leg, receiving roaring applause from the crowd, and is currently playing on 51.

Near lunch, the Indian men allowed the English batsmen to score some easy singles. Leaving Bumrah, the Indian bowlers did not do much to test the English batters. Shami tried something with a couple of bouncers, but Root and Bairstow decided not to take him on.

The duo is well-settled, looks comfortable and would be looking for a big score on a pitch that has flattened out. However, the good thing for India is the new ball is due in seven overs.

England had resumed the day on 119/3, with a deficit of 245 runs, and were once again left relying on Root, 48 not out overnight.