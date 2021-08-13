Siraj & Shami Keep England in Check; India Lead by 245 Runs at Lord's on Day 2

Ollie Robinson struck off the second ball on the day and James Anderson with his first as England seemed like they were going wrestle away the momentum from India.

Robinson’s half volley landed in the hands of Dom Sibley as KL Rahul (129) drove to perfection, almost, and a few deliveries later Ajinkya Rahane’s (1) outside edge gave Joe Root an easy catch, giving Anderson his third wicket of the innings.

India’s famed number 3, 4 and 5 had totalled 52 runs in the first innings, putting in a below par performance yet again.

At 282/5, India, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle were going to need to stabilise.

Pant danced down the track to Anderson and shouldered arms while Jadeja stayed put in his crease and let the ball go as both batters curbed their natural instincts, thwarting England’s charges on an overcast morning.

A fighting 37 off 58 from Pant meant India hadn’t collapsed as was the worry after the early wickets, but crucially lost the talented batter half an hour before Lunch. Pant, looking to accelerate the scoring rate a shade, tried to cut one that was too close to the body and edged it to Jos Buttler off Mark Wood.