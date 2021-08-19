Rajasthan Royals' Chetan Sakaria is Hopeful, They Will Reach IPL Playoffs

Speaking from his home town of Bhavnagar, Sakariya reflected on the past six months, "When I was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals, the only thing running in my mind was that they had shown so much faith in me. I wanted to make sure that I was performing well and helping the team win. I think I did a decent job whenever I was given the responsibility."

"Then to make it to the Indian team, it has been a dream come true. When I first heard of it, there were a lot of thoughts in my head, but I was unable to believe it. I pinched myself because I was wondering if it was even true. I didn't think of it in a way that I would get to play or not, just being a part of that dressing room was a huge moment for me," he added.

The 23-year-old was accompanied by Royals' captain Sanju Samson during their recent tour of Sri Lanka and shared an anecdote from their conversation. "When we were at RR earlier this year and I had played a few matches, we were in the nets talking about how I could get my pace up, but Sanju bhai called me and said, 'You're doing well and are unique because you have the swing, so you should try to bowl fast but make sure that it doesn't affect your ability to swing the ball. Remember my words when I sa' that you'll play for India very soon.' So, as soon as I got selected for India and we met in Sri Lanka, he made me remember that day and asked me to keep focusing on the right things, and wished me well. So that was really nice of him."