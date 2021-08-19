Domestic Players, Staff of Delhi Capitals to Leave for UAE on Saturday

Speaking to IANS, a DC official said, "Delhi Capitals will leave on Saturday morning to UAE with domestic players and staff. Domestic players are already in quarantine in the national capital and later they will be quarantined in the UAE for a week."



Asked about the international players, the official added: "International players will come once they are done with their respective international commitments. Shreyas Iyer is already there in UAE."



The two most successful teams of the IPL -- Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- had already reached the gulf country earlier this week. The mega sporting spectacle will resume on September 19 in Dubai.

Delhi was led by Rishabh Pant in the first half of the tournament due to an injury to Shreyas Iyer.