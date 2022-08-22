FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Beats Carlsen But Loses Out On Top Prize

"I have been playing badly all day, but now I'm getting the results I deserve. It's never good to lose, but this is as good a time as any," Carlsen said after the match.

Alireza Firouzja, another highly-rated teen and a prodigy, also finished on 15 points but had to settle for third place as he had lost the clash against Praggnanandhaa earlier.

The first two games of the Carlsen-Praggnanandhaa match were drawn before the world No.1 went ahead by clinching the third.