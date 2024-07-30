Olympics 2024: Proud to Able To Achieve This — Manu Bhaker on Winning 2 Medals

advertisement
Shooter Manu Bhaker said she is feeling a lot of gratitude for achieving the feat of becoming first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics on Tuesday.
Manu and Sarabjot Singh clinched the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Team event after registering a 16-10 victory over South Korea following 13 shots in the bronze medal playoff.
"I feel really proud. I feel a lot of gratitude to able to achieve this feat. It is just blessings. Thank you so much for all the blessings and love," said Manu after the taking the historic bronze.
In the bronze medal playoff, the South Korean team of Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin took the first series. The Indian duo, however, bounced back to lead 8-2. The contest took an exciting turn in the latter half as Korea managed to bounce back but India never looked like conceding their lead and sealed the victory.
"There was lot of pressure and the crowd amazing , So, I am really happy," said Sarabjot.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore — Athens 2004, Abhinav Bindra — Beijing 2008, Vijay Kumar — London 2012, Gagan Narang — London 2012, Manu Bhaker – Paris 2024 are the other shooters to have won medals at the Olympics.
