Olympics: Injuries Can't Dampen Mirabai Chanu’s Spirit, Rising Up is Her Essence

Determined to outdo her Tokyo performance of 87 kg, Chanu aimed for 88 kg on her second try but fell short. However, she persevered and successfully lifted 88 kg on her final snatch attempt, temporarily holding the highest score of the night.

The clean and jerk phase proved challenging as Chanu struggled to lift 111 kg and then missed her last-ditch attempt at 114 kg. Despite her relentless efforts, the medal remained elusive.

As the barbells clattered to the ground, Mirabai, who usually masks her inner struggles with a charming smile, was overcome with emotion and burst into tears.

“I tried my best to get a medal for India but it was not in my destiny," she would say.