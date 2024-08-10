Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Wrap: Reetika Out, India End Campaign With 6 Medals

advertisement
India’s campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics concluded on Saturday (10 August), as wrestler Reetika Hooda did not qualify for the repechage of the women’s 76kg category after losing her quarter-final bout.
The 117-member Indian contingent will return with six medals from the French capital, won by Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Neeraj Chopra, Aman Sehrawat, and the men’s hockey team. Neeraj won a silver medal, whilst the other five medals are bronze.
Here’s what happened today:
The final round of the women’s golf competition concluded today, where India’s Aditi Ashok finished tied in the 29th position with a total of 290 strokes, and a To Par score of +2. Albeit she recovered from an underwhelming round three and did not have any double bogeys in round four, Aditi might not be content with her display in Paris, having finished fourth in Tokyo.
23-year-old youngster Diksha Dagar, meanwhile, had a poor round four to finish tied in the 49th position, with a total of 301 strokes and a To Par score of +13.
Reetika Hooda had a wonderful start to her campaign as she dominated world number 16, Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy in her first bout, to secure a victory by technical superiority, with a 12-2 margin.
In her quarter-final bout, however, Reetika was pitted against Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy – the second-ranked wrestler in the 76kg category, and the top seed of the tournament.
Albeit the bout ended 1-1, Reetika lost on a countback, wherein Kyzy progressed to the next round for scoring her point after Reetika did. Unfortunately, Kyzy was defeated by the USA’s Kennedy Blades in the semi-final, meaning the 21-year-old from Haryana will not feature in the repechage for a possible bronze medal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)