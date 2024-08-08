Olympics, Day 12 Wrap: Vinesh Disqualified, Mirabai Misses Weightlifting Medal

advertisement
It was a devastating day for India at the Paris Olympics 2024 as wrestler Vinesh Phogat faced disqualification for being 100 grams over the permissible weight limit. This means that the grappler, who was poised to compete in the gold medal match, will return without a medal.
In another crushing blow, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in her weightlifting event, narrowly missing a bronze.
Here’s everything that happened on Day 12 at the summer games involving Indian athletes:
Adding to the agony, wrestler Antim Panghal was defeated by technical superiority (0-10) by Türkiye's Zeynep Yetgil in the 53kg pre-quarterfinals.
Despite being seeded fourth and holding titles as a two-time World Junior Champion and a bronze medalist at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the 19-year-old succumbed to the Turkish in just 1.41 seconds.
She lifted a total of 199kg, with 88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. Mirabai attempted a 114kg lift in the clean and jerk but was unable to complete it successfully.
The fifth-seeded German team quickly took a 2-0 lead as Sreeja Akula-Archana Kamath and Manika Batra lost their initial matches. Kamath, however, rallied in the third rubber, defeating Shan Xiaona and narrowing the lead to 2-1. But in the fourth match, Annett Kaufmann secured her second victory of the quarterfinals, clinching Germany's place in the semifinals.
In the men's high jump qualification, Sarvesh Kushare encountered similar difficulties. Unable to clear 2.20 meters in three attempts, the 29-year-old fell short of the 2.29 meters qualification standard and finished second last in Group B, concluding his Olympic campaign.
In the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final, Avinash Sable finished 11th with a time of 8:14.18.
Diksha Dagar began the women’s golf tournament at Paris 2024 with a solid 1-under 71, placing her T7 in the standings after the first day of the four-day event.
Aditi Ashok, who came close to a podium finish at Tokyo 2020, scored an even par in the first round, securing a T13 position.
The 18-hole course at Le Golf National has a par of 72.