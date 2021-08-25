Paralympians Carry Hopes of Nation to Tokyo Games

Speaking of the association, the founder of Svayam, Sminu Jindal, said: "We are proud to join hands with the PCI. We look forward to helping our Paralympians travel from one place to another with dignity through better accessibility."

PCI President Deepa Malik added: "We're delighted to have Svayam as our accessibility partner. We believe that the Paralympic Committee of India and Svayam will have a great partnership ahead and not only create awareness but also new benchmarks for universal access."

This time, a record 54 participants will represent India in 9 para-sports at one of the greatest sporting events in the world.

Svayam is also working to ensure The Ashoka Hotel, Chanakyapuri, where the Paralympians will stay on their return from Tokyo, is accessible and comfortable. In addition, Svayam has conducted sensitisation training of the New Delhi Airport staff to best cater to the needs of Paralympians as they travel from India and back.