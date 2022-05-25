Neeraj Chopra Will Go to Finland for Training Ahead of Diamon League

India’s only Olympic Gold medallist in Javelin, Neeraj Chopra, is set to travel to Finland now. The ace athlete, who had been training in Turkey up until now, will be going to Finland's Kuortane Olympic Training Centre ahead of the Diamond League.

Neeraj, who is currently training at Turkey's Gloria Sports Arena, is scheduled to fly out on 26 May and would train in Finland's Kuortane Olympic Training Centre till 22 June.

Over there he will join India’s ace Paralympic Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia. The camp in Finland will be for 28 days and has been approved by the Government of India under the TOPS Scheme.