Orange Cap, Purple Cap WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry Leading the Top Run Scorers List

The second season of Women's Premier League commenced on Friday, 23 February 2024, and will conclude on 17 March 2024. Today, on 15 March 2024, Mumbai Indians clashed against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game was won by RCB by 5 runs.

A player who scores the most runs in a single WPL edition is given the Orange Cap. Right now, Meg Lanning is wearing the Orange Cap and leading the standings table of top run scorers.

A player who takes the most wickets in a single WPL edition is given the Purple Cap. Marizanne Kapp is the current Purple Cap holder and top wicket scorer on the charts. Let us check out the latest and updated list of WPL 2024 top players after MI vs RCB match today on Friday, 15 March 2024.