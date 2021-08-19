World Athletics U20 Championships: India Take Bronze In 4x400m Mixed Relay

However, there was a change in the Indian team for the final from the heat race with Bharath S running in place of Abdul Razzaq.

For Priya and Summy, the mixed 4x400m relay final was their third race of the day as both also featured in the individual 400m heats.

"We were inspired by Olympic javelin gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. We wanted to show the world that his win at the Olympics was not a fluke. Our win here will inspire many Indians to take up athletics," Priya Mohan said after the final race.

"It is a wonderful moment for me and my team-mates. It is a dream come true for us to win a medal at an international event and we want to thank World Athletics and our hosts Kenya for making it happen," said Bharath.

Before Wednesday's bronze in mixed 4x400m relay, India had won medals through Seema Antil (bronze in discus throw, 2002), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (bronze in discus throw, 2014), Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (gold in javelin throw, 2016) and Hima Das (gold in 400m, 2018) in the world U-20 meet.