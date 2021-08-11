Simranjeet Singh: From Last-Minute Entry in Squad to Goal-Scorer in Bronze Match

In 18 June, 2021 when the 33-man probables squad of the Indian hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics was cut down to a final 16, 24-year-old Simranjeet Singh found his name left out of the list.

'I was disappointed but when I put myself in coach's shoes and thought of how tough a decision it was for him, then I realised whatever he had done for the betterment of the team was right,' Simranjeet Singh told The Quint in an interview after returning to the country with a bronze medal around his neck.