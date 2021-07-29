US Pole Vaulter Tests COVID +Ve, Australian Athletes Also in Isolation

The number of cases has been increasing rapidly in the city.
A new COVID-positive case has been reported in the American contingent at the Tokyo Olympics and it is sad news for the fans back home, as it rules out one of their gold medal favourites, Sam Kendricks.
According to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the two-time world champion has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been relocated to a hotel for isolation. The Australian track and field team's 63 competitors were placed in isolation after Kendricks' positive test. This comes after the Tokyo Olympics had the biggest day spike in COVID-19 cases ever on Thursday, with 24 new cases reported.
The Athletics Australia also released a statement but they did not confirm the number of athletes who are isolating. They said, "Members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a Covid-positive finding with a member of the US track and field team."
"Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols."
The COVID-19 worry comes only one day before the start of the Olympic track and field events.
While the Olympics have kept the number of cases low, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with more than 3,000 new infections.
