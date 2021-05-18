Doctors’ Body Warns Against Hosting Olympics in Tokyo

A Tokyo doctors' body has recommended cancelling Olympics 2021 on the grounds that hospitals in Japan are already overwhelmed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The Games, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic, are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August.

"We strongly request that the authorities convince the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games," pleaded the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association in an open letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.