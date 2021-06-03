Ace Shuttler PV Sindhu Wary of Fierce Competiton at Olympics

Sindhu is the only Indian to have qualified for Olympics in women's singles event. She felt the breathing space following the cancellation of tournaments due to pandemic has provided her with an opportunity to reinvent her skills. "I'm focussed and all the hard work would enable me to tackle my opponents in Japan," said the 2019 World champion.

The Hyderabad-based shuttler reckoned the Japanese players wouldn't enjoy home advantage since the pressure of Olympics is different from other global competitions. "When it comes to Olympics, I don't think the home team would have an edge over others. All top players have different styles of play and that makes the situation unpredictable. On a given day, anyone can spring a surprise," she explained.