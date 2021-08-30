India at Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Wins Gold, Kathuniya Bags Silver

It's been a big day for India win multiple medals being won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Shooter Avani Lekhara won the first gold medal for the country at this edition of the games, in the women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the elimination round.

The 19-year-old Avani, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, qualified seventh for the final but shot superbly to leapfrog to the top in the final.

China's Zhang Cuiping took silver, as she did in Rio 2016, with a score of 248.9 while Ukraine's Iryna Schetnik finished with a total of 227.5 for bronze.