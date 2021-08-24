Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India

Tokyo Paralympic 2020 twill begin from 24 August 2021.
(Photo: paralympic.org)
After the successful completion Olympics 2020, Tokyo is all set to host Paralympics 2020 events. It is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 24 August 2021, and will go on till 5 September 2021.
Tokyo Paralympic was earlier scheduled to be conducted in 2020, but it was postponed in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. The sporting events will be conducted without live audience.
Where and How to Watch Tokyo Paralympics Live in India?
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live telecast can be watched on Doordarshan and and DD Sports. Moreover, it can be livestreamed online on official YouTube channels of Prasar Bharti sports and DD National. It can also be watched live on Eurosport which is available on discovery+ app, reported Indian Express.
Just like the Tokyo Olympics, India is sending its largest contingent with 54 athletes to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. According to a statement by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, these athletes will be participating in nine sports disciplines, which include Archery, Athletics (Track and Field), Badminton, Swimming, Weightlifting, Paracanoeing, Shooting, Table tennis, and Taekwondo.
