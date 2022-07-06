Tejaswin Shankar's Name Added to Indian CWG Squad, Final Approval Still Pending

The court, on the other hand, were vocal with their displeasure at the AFI regarding their selection policy during an earlier hearing on Tuesday. The whole proceedings went on for about one and a half hours. The next hearing is on 25 August in which the court will review the federation's selection procedure.

"Court has now kept the matter for 25 August for considering the issues which were raised by us regarding the discrepancies in AFI's selection process. Court said these issues will need to be sorted once and for all so that there is no 'national embarrassment' in future," added Bhatt. Tejaswin, who came across the court’s hearing in favour of him soon took to Twitter to express his delight and gratitude.