Star American Gymnast Simone Biles Withdraws From All-Around Final

Biles is still yet to confirm if she will compete in the four individual finals which will take place next week.

Initially her withdrawal at the teams final event was attributed to a "medical issue" but after the event ended, Biles revealed her concerns.

"I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now ... we have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do," she said while speaking to the media.

Following the Olympic gold medallist's withdrawal from the team final, Jordan Chiles replaced her in the final three rotations of uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. It resulted in the USA claiming the silver medal behind eventual champions Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Biles was supposed to execute a Yurchenko vault with two-and-a-half twists, but was only able to perform one-and-a-half twists with her knees buckling on landing, however she did avoid falling to the ground.

This earned her a score of 13.766 which was one of the lowest and allowed the Russian Olympic committee to edge 1 point forward and clinch the gold.

Biles was immediately surrounded by her trainer and team after this incident and exited the arena floor and later returning with her right leg wrapped up.