Simone Biles Pulls Out of Team Event at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

(Photo: IANS)
24-year-old Olympic legend Simone Biles has pulled out of the gymnastics team final due to a "medical issue" leaving fans worried about her participation in the rest of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
In what was her first event in Tokyo, Simone made her first attempt in the vault rotation following which she consulted her team and proceeded onto leave the arena.
"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," read a statement released by USA Gymnastics a little while later.
Biles won five gold medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics and is defending the individual all-around champion's title. If she pulls off a repeat, she will be the first woman to win the all-round gold back-to-back after Vera Caslavska of the Czech Republic did it in 1968.
